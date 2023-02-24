Northland Capmk Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Photronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Photronics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

