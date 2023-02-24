Nucor Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Nucor in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $12.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NUE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Nucor stock opened at $163.29 on Thursday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

