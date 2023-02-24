Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading Down 1.6%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.31 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 240,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,345% from the average daily volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

