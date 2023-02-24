NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $236.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

