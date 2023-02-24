NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $207.54, but opened at $234.40. NVIDIA shares last traded at $238.17, with a volume of 38,536,146 shares traded.

The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.14 and its 200 day moving average is $160.25. The company has a market cap of $589.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

