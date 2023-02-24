OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating) were down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.36 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Approximately 422,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 358,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

OKYO Pharma Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About OKYO Pharma

(Get Rating)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.