Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.0 %

Old Republic International Company Profile

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.