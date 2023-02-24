Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Olin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 11.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 192,540 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Olin

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.