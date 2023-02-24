Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Olin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 192,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

