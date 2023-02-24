OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $8.70. OLO shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 415,769 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

