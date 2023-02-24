Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.7% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 273,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

