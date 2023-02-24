OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.35.

OCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on OncoCyte to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

OCX stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.73. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

