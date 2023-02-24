OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.35.
OCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on OncoCyte to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
OCX stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.73. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoCyte (OCX)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.