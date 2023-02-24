OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,289,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $67,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in OneMain by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 4.5% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 2.4% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on OMF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

OMF stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

