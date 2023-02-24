OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $454,200.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $454,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $455.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OneWater Marine Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.