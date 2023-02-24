onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) versus Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Head-To-Head Comparison

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score onsemi 0 5 20 1 2.85 Credo Technology Group 1 2 5 0 2.50

onsemi currently has a consensus price target of $87.44, indicating a potential upside of 11.54%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than onsemi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets onsemi 22.85% 42.09% 21.30% Credo Technology Group -5.34% 2.61% 2.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of onsemi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of onsemi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio onsemi $8.33 billion 4.07 $1.90 billion $4.25 18.44 Credo Technology Group $167.16 million 8.88 -$22.18 million ($0.06) -168.67

onsemi has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than onsemi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

onsemi beats Credo Technology Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

