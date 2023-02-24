Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $166.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $176.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 219.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 30,853 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

