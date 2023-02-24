Oppenheimer Comments on Walmart Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $142.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average is $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $383.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,132,374 shares of company stock valued at $764,071,342. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.