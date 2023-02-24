Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) & NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Critical Comparison

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NWTN and Oshkosh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A Oshkosh 1 6 8 0 2.47

Oshkosh has a consensus target price of $102.71, suggesting a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Oshkosh’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than NWTN.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.0% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Oshkosh shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NWTN and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A -8.54% Oshkosh 1.92% 7.18% 3.00%

Risk and Volatility

NWTN has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oshkosh has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NWTN and Oshkosh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A Oshkosh $8.28 billion 0.71 $173.90 million $2.42 36.98

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

Summary

Oshkosh beats NWTN on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights. The Defense segment produces tactical wheeled vehicles and supplies parts and services for the United States military and other militaries around the world. The Fire and Emergency segment sells commercial and custom fire vehicles, simulators, and emergency vehicles primarily for fire departments, airports and other governmental units, and broadcast vehicles for broadcasters and television stations. The Commercial segment includes McNeilus, CON-E-CO, London, Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc (IMT), and Oshkosh Commercial. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, WI.

