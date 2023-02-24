Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Shares Up 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 1,509 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the second quarter worth $310,000.

