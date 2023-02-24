PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $70,207,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,682 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,458,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $37,896,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,474 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

