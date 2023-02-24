Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,960 shares of company stock worth $7,452,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,188 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,985,000 after acquiring an additional 801,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.90. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

