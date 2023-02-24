Palomar Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of PLMR opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. Palomar has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,636,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

