Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30. 675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SEB Equities lowered shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15.

About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.