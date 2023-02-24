Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

PAYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $9.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Paya by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Paya by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paya by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paya by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 277,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Paya stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. Paya has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

