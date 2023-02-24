Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $19,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $205.10 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,250 shares of company stock valued at $18,270,478. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

