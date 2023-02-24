Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Paylocity by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 5,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $205.10 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,250 shares of company stock valued at $18,270,478. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

