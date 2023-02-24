PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

