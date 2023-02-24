PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. BTIG Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.43 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -126.98%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

