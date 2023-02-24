Permian Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,529 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63% compared to the average volume of 2,785 call options.

Permian Resources Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Permian Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

