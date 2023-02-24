Permian Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,529 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63% compared to the average volume of 2,785 call options.
Permian Resources Stock Up 15.4 %
Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Resources (PR)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.