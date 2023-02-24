PG&E Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 24,030 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 149% compared to the average daily volume of 9,653 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 38.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PG&E by 121.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PG&E by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,653 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 107.4% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087,050 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

NYSE PCG opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. PG&E has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

