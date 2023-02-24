Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,545,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,475,000 after buying an additional 204,669 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,611,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,474,000 after buying an additional 124,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,590,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,048,000 after buying an additional 70,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Insider Activity

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $15.07 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.