Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,280.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

