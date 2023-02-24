POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

Shares of PNT opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $774.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.12. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

