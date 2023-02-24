Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Trading Down 3.3%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

