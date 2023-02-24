PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.39, but opened at $25.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PowerSchool shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 220,346 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -109.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

