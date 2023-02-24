Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$118.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$100.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$77.36 and a 12-month high of C$130.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.