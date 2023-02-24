ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Shares Up 0.5%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating) were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.46. Approximately 221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 240.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,686,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

