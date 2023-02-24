ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Trading Up 0.5%

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $51.95. Approximately 3,612 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Pet Care ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period.

