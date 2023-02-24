ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 110,456 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 144% compared to the average volume of 45,361 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at about $5,668,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at about $1,598,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BOIL opened at $5.47 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

