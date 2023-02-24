Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,500.50.
PUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.09) to GBX 1,518 ($18.28) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,450 ($17.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.26) to GBX 1,220 ($14.69) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,750 ($21.07) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.
Shares of Prudential stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
