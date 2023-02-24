Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,500.50.

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.09) to GBX 1,518 ($18.28) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,450 ($17.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.26) to GBX 1,220 ($14.69) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,750 ($21.07) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

About Prudential

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 77.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,631,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,105,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 24.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 282,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,013,000 after acquiring an additional 42,627 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.