PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Trading 20.2% Higher

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating) rose 20.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 20.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.