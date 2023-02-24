Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.21. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.47 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

PSA opened at $294.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.70. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

