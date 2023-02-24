PubMatic, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PubMatic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research cut PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $247,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $43,454.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,847.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $247,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,378 shares of company stock worth $612,654. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

