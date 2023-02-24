PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stake Lessened by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 201.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Up 0.3 %

PVH stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.