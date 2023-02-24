Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $19.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $159.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

