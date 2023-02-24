Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Issued By KeyCorp

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for LTC Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LTC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of LTC opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.94%.

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after buying an additional 755,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $14,137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,505,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,956,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth $9,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

