Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issued By Cormark

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.2 %

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.