Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equitable’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

EQH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

