Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

NYSE:BNS opened at $52.67 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,957,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,720 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

