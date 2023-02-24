Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Reduced by William Blair

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.3 %

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ATNM opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.